Visit visa can be converted to family visa: ROP

Muscat: The family members of the expatriates currently on a visit visa in Oman will be allowed to convert into a family visa.

“It is possible, in the current situation, it is possible to transfer from a visit visa to a family visa without the person required to travel abroad. The request can be made directly at the Directorate General of Passports and Residence,” ROP said in a reply to question if there is a need to travel outside the country to get the visit visa converted into a family visa.

“The family Joining Visa is granted to the wife of the foreigner who is a resident in Oman, and also to his children within the age limit. It’s also granted to a foreign wife of an Omani national at his request and subject to a certificate from the authority concerned confirming the status of the marriage.”