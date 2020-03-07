Vision for knowledge-based economy, society

MUSCAT, MARCH 7 – A high-quality educational system with societal partnership that can nurture scientific research, innovation, and creativity to build a knowledge-based economy and society is one of the many priorities in Oman Vision 2040. Accordingly, an education system aimed at developing national talents with dynamic capabilities and skills is required as they will be competitive locally and internationally. “Developing different levels of the educational system and improving educational outcomes have become necessary to build Omanis’ confidence in their identity and commitment to their social values,” points out the Vision.

As a result, the Vision 2040 has accorded priority for a high-quality educational system with societal partnership and value-enforcing curricula that incorporate Islamic principles and Omani identity inspired by Oman’s history and heritage. “This should be consistent with the contemporary requirements of sustainable development and future skills and should support the diversification of learning pathways,” it insists. The Vision 2040 defines the national priorities to be achieved through parallel work streams, with the aim of promoting Oman’s position in the different fields over the next two decades.

It also outlines the strategic directions, goals and key policies to translate ambitions into action plans underpinned by clear milestones and timelines and progressing against a set of local and international indicators to measure and evaluate the performance in a transparent manner.

According to the future vision, graduates should be acquainted with competitive qualifications and employability skills so that they could enter the local and international labour market.

“Such graduates will have an adequate level of productivity and competitiveness to build a knowledge-based economy, enhance job security in the private sector and foster a participatory relation between the private and the public sectors,” it suggests. In addition to this, a developed educational system can also entail the growth of educational institutions, faculty and staff, the application of international standards for accreditation, the use of modern teaching and learning techniques, and the dissemination thereof as national culture. The various stakeholders need to join forces to promote the role of citizens and society in advancing economic development.

“This necessitates the establishment of a stimulating educational and vocational training system to afford individuals high-level skills to enter the labour market, raise their productivity and improve the efficiency of the economy in general,” the Vision 2040 proposes.

Values of competition and qualification should prompt individuals to seek high-ranking jobs based entirely on merit. This implies adherence to institutional values and a performance-based qualification system.

Another aspect of joining forces also entails maximising national capabilities through a national system established to nurture talent, creativity and entrepreneurial potential, it adds.

