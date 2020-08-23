Vision 2040 sets ambitious goals for Sultanate

MUSCAT: Oman’s Vision 2040, the gateway to become a developed country under His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik, aims at promoting the country’s position in different sectors over the next two decades.

One of the ambitions goals in Vision 2040 is developing a favourable environment to attract talents in the labour market.

For this purpose, it outlines, “a national system that empowers human capabilities in the educational sector and nurtures scientific research, innovation, and creativity to build a knowledge-based economy and society”.

The Vision 2040 stresses on improving educational outcomes that have become necessary to build Omanis’ confidence in their identity and commitment to their social values.

“This is attainable through increasing the quality of basic and higher education and developing scientific and educational curricula, so that graduates are acquainted with competitive qualifications and employability skills to enter the local and international labour market”, it envisions.

Such graduates, according to the programme, will have an adequate level of productivity and competitiveness to build a knowledge-based economy, enhance job security in the private sector and foster a participatory relation between the private and the public sectors.

In addition to this, a developed educational system also entails the development of educational institutions, faculty and staff, the application of international standards for accreditation, the use of modern teaching and learning techniques, and the dissemination thereof as national culture.

It emphasizes that a leap is required in quality and quantity in the domain of scientific research and development, through the provision of diverse and sustainable sources of funding to support applied scientific researches to promote innovation in various fields.

“This will strengthen partnership between the academic and research institutions on the one hand and the private sector on the other”, the vision suggests.

According to it, various stakeholders need to join forces to promote the role of citizens and society in advancing economic development.

“This necessitates the establishment of a stimulating educational and vocational training system to afford individuals high-level skills to enter the labour market, raise their productivity and improve the efficiency of the economy in general”, it outlines.

Values of competition and qualification should prompt individuals to seek high-ranking jobs based entirely on merit. This implies adherence to institutional values and a performance-based qualification system.

Another aspect of joining forces also entails maximising national capabilities through a national system established to nurture talent, creativity and entrepreneurial potential.

Vision 2040 defines the national priorities to be achieved through parallel work streams, with the aim of promoting Oman’s position in the different fields over the next two decades.

The vision equally outlines the strategic directions, goals and key policies to translate ambitions into action plans underpinned by clear milestones and timelines and progressing against a set of local and international indicators to measure and evaluate the performance in a transparent manner.