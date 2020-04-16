Residents with Covid-19 symptoms can visit Darsait visa medical
Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate has announced the start of a medical examination for residents who show symptoms of Covid-19 at MOH’s Medical Fitness Centre (visa medical) in Darsait.
“The Directorate General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate announces that it will perform the medical scanning for the residents who have #COVID_19 symptoms from 9 am to 4 pm, ” the statement said.
The same process will start at Al-Rusayl al-Sharadi from 9 am to 4 pm from Thursday.