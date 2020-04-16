CORONAVIRUS Main 

Residents with Covid-19 symptoms can visit Darsait visa medical

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate has announced the start of a medical examination for residents who show symptoms of Covid-19 at MOH’s Medical Fitness Centre (visa medical) in Darsait.

“The Directorate General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate announces that it will perform the medical scanning for the residents who have #COVID_19 symptoms from 9 am to 4 pm, ” the statement said.

The same process will start at Al-Rusayl al-Sharadi from 9 am to 4 pm from Thursday.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5921 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Theresa May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line

Oman Observer Comments Off on Theresa May faces confidence vote as Brexit goes down to the line

Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan: Reports

Oman Observer Comments Off on Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan: Reports

Municipality signs agreement for running Muttrah Fish Market

Oman Observer Comments Off on Municipality signs agreement for running Muttrah Fish Market
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW