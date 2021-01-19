Visa-free stay for 14 days

MUSCAT, JAN 19 – As part of the efforts to support the tourism sector in the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has decided to extend the entry visa exemption period for nationals of 103 countries to 14 days. The ROP had earlier announced the plan, which eases travel requirements for tourists who spend up to 10 days in the Sultanate. Tourists are required to have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket.

NEW FACILITY

The new facility applies to citizens of countries throughout the world, including European nations such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and others. Citizens of Turkey,

Japan, Brazil, Russia, China, Egypt, Jordan, and a number of other countries around the world are also eligible. Residents of GCC countries will be allowed provided they do not hold professional titles which are prohibited under the rule. Travellers from countries like India, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Armenia, Panama, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Honduras, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Laos, Albania, Bhutan, Peru, Salvador, Mexico, Vietnam, Cuba, and Maldives, also need one of the visas of the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the countries of the Schengen agreement, and Japan to get visa exemption.