Visa-free-entry: Oman Air welcomes guests from 103 countries

Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will welcome guests from 103 countries who can travel to the country without a visa.

The Royal Oman Police recently announced the plan, which eases travel requirements for guests who spend up to 10 days in the Sultanate. Guests are required to have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance, and a return ticket.

The new program applies to citizens of countries throughout the world including European nations such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and many more.

Citizens of Turkey, Japan, Brazil, Russia, China, Egypt, Jordan and a number of other countries around the world are also eligible.

Visitors to the Sultanate can avail themselves of a number of options to experience Oman Air’s award-winning service. The national carrier recently earned two 2020 World Travel Awards, for providing the world’s best service to the Middle East and the world’s best First Class experience. Oman Air also recently achieved the top tier 5-star status from APEX, an internationally recognised organisation which rates airlines based on travellers’ feedback.

Oman Air continues to maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently. Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, caa.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.