Virus response helps Vietnam’s economy weather pandemic

HANOI: A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped Vietnam buck a global recession in 2020 and fast-track its recovery, with analysts predicting it will likely enjoy one of the highest growth rates in the world.

But the pain is not over for some sectors with containment measures and border disruptions hammering the country’s tourism industry, and leaving the once-booming aviation sector limping.

While many countries have suffered from high infection and mortality rates, Vietnam has recorded fewer than 1,500 coronavirus cases and 35 deaths thanks to mass quarantines, expansive contact-tracing and strict controls on movement, allowing factories to largely stay open and people to swiftly get back to work.

“The serious lockdown lasted for less than three months, so domestic activity was quickly back to normal by June,” Nguyen Xuan Thanh, a public policy lecturer at Fulbright University Vietnam, said.

While many Western countries were imploring citizens to stay home mid-year, Vietnamese people were able to flock to scenic beaches as the government tried to give the domestic tourism industry a much-needed shot in the arm. There were grave fears for Vietnam’s export-reliant economy as demand for clothing, footwear and smartphones slumped in some of its biggest markets including the European Union, Japan and South Korea.

“But it turned out that exports still helped promote growth this year,” Thanh said. “That’s because Vietnam has a very diversified export market — it’s not dependent on any single export destination.”

Shipments to China grew more than 15 per cent on-year in the first nine months, according to the Vietnam General Customs Administration. — AFP

