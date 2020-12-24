Virus mars festival joy as countries speed up vaccinations

LONDON/BEIJING: Thousands of truckers endured Christmas Eve stranded near a major British port, ensnared in the chaos unleashed by a new coronavirus strain, as Western countries speeded up mass vaccinations.

Britain on Thursday said rail and sea links with France will remain open over Christmas to clear the backlog.

“As testing in Kent continues… I’ve spoken to my French counterpart (Jean-Baptiste Djebbari) and we’ve agreed the UK/French border at Eurotunnel, Dover & Calais WILL remain open throughout Xmas in order to help hauliers & citizens return home as soon as possible,” UK transport minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.

Passengers with negative virus tests on Wednesday boarded the first Eurostar trains from London to France since border closures were introduced on Sunday.

The new strain of the virus that surfaced in Britain and has also been detected in small numbers elsewhere, appears to spread more easily but experts say there is no evidence it is more lethal or resistant to vaccines.

Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa, where another new variant of the virus has been discovered.

NEW RESTRICTIONS

New restrictions came into force on Thursday in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries with more than 70,000 reported coronavirus deaths — half of them in the past three months.

The whole country has been asked to stay home for the days immediately surrounding Christmas and New Year, although limited trips to family nearby are allowed.

Pharmacies across Italy reported a big spike in people getting tested.

Austria allowed its more than 400 ski stations to open on Thursday, just two days before entering a third nationwide lockdown.

However, hotels, pubs and restaurants remain closed, effectively limiting the slopes to locals, while the lockdown will also force the country’s shops and much of its service industry to close until mid-January.

Israel said it would announce a third national lockdown from 5 pm on Sunday for two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Israelis will be barred from travelling more than one kilometre from their homes and businesses will be closed except for deliveries.

“There is an option to extend the lockdown for an additional two weeks, unless the basic reproduction number (for the virus) falls below 1 and the number of new cases per day falls below 1,000,” a statement said. — AFP

Related