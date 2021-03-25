Virus-hit airline Ryanair optimistic over summer

LONDON: Irish no-frills airline Ryanair on Wednesday expressed optimism over the summer holiday outlook despite a third coronavirus wave sweeping Europe. Chief executive Michael O’Leary said the carrier expects to run 80 per cent of capacity for July, August and September.

“Families will be travelling to and from the UK, to and from Europe, going to the beaches of Europe on summer holidays that are richly deserved after the very fraught last 12 months,” O’Leary told an online press conference.

“I’m pleased to report that we’ve had a recent surge in bookings, as the UK began to open up restrictions.”

It comes despite some European nations reimposing lockdowns, including in France and Germany, with cases on the rise once again.

O’Leary did note that there was still “a lot of uncertainty” regarding travel demand in April, May and June, with half the normal traffic forecast. But he expressed hope that overall European holiday flight demand would pick up as more nations emulate Britain’s rapid inoculation drive.

“It is very likely as the Europeans catch up with the UK’s vaccine rollout success that we will see pent-up demand,” O’Leary added. — AFP