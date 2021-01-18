Main Science Tech 

Virgin Orbit successfully launches rocket from 747-400

Oman Observer

Virgin Orbit has successfully lofted its LauncherOne rocket into space after launching it from a Boeing 747-400.

After reaching space, the vehicle deployed 12 CubeSats at the target orbit, which the company hailed as a milestone in making space access easier and more affordable.

