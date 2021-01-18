Virgin Orbit successfully launches rocket from 747-400

Virgin Orbit has successfully lofted its LauncherOne rocket into space after launching it from a Boeing 747-400.

After reaching space, the vehicle deployed 12 CubeSats at the target orbit, which the company hailed as a milestone in making space access easier and more affordable.

Virgin Orbit has successfully lofted its LauncherOne rocket into space after launching it from a Boeing 747-400.

After reaching space, the vehicle deployed 12 CubeSats at the target orbit, which the company hailed as a milestone in making space access easier and more affordable.

Today's sequence of events for #LaunchDemo2 went exactly to plan, from safe execution of our ground ops all the way through successful full duration burns on both engines. To say we're thrilled would be a massive understatement, but 240 characters couldn't do it justice anyway. pic.twitter.com/ZKpoi7hkGN — Virgin Orbit (@Virgin_Orbit) January 18, 2021