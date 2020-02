The MSM30 Index closed the week down by 1.45 per cent w-o-w, largely on account of a regional escalation of viral pandemic fears as the GCC and regional countries reported an increasing number of infected cases. All sub-indices closed down, led by the Services Index, which closed down by 2.82 per cent w-o-w, followed by the Industrial Index which closed down by 1.92 per cent w-o-w and the Financial Index, which closed down by 1.6 per cent w-o-w. The MSM Shariah Index also closed down by 1.25 per cent w-o-w.

The CBO issues directives to banks in Oman to give 12 months’ grace period to terminated nationals. In a statement issued by the Government Communication (GC), the CBO has asked the financial institutions to give 12 months of grace period to repay the loan from the date of termination and reschedule their facilities when they get another job. This decision comes following complaints on social media platforms by citizens whose work contract was terminated by private sector companies.

Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) exhorted banks and financial institutions in the Sultanate to show greater flexibility and consideration to the plight of private businesses, as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), weighed down by outstanding loans, liquidity challenges and steep funding costs. In this regard, it was mooted about the creation of a one-stop shop for SME lending, which brings of the funding agencies, including Riyada and Oman Development Bank, together with commercial banks, under one roof in processing loan requests from SMEs.

Continuing with the infrastructure development vision, the Ministry of Transport awarded contracts worth more than RO 165m for two key road developments in the sultanate. First agreement was for addition of third and fourth lanes to the 27km Rusayl-Bidbid road, which runs from Muscat Expressway to Sharqiyah, while the second one was for a series of internal roads that will connect the Batinah Highway.

Oman was able to contain the deficit despite lower oil prices since 4Q19. In its latest report, NCSI disclosed that the deficit was at RO 2.654 bn in 2019 compared to RO 2.650 bn in 2018. Revenue was down 4.9 per cent during 2019.

Major reason for the fall in revenue was because of drop in oil and gas revenue. Expenditure was down 3.9 per cent supported by drop in civil ministries expenditure and defence/security expenditure. In terms of means of financing, RO 1.68 bn was raised through loans from abroad, RO 400m locally and RO 400m from the reserves.

Total registered vehicles in Oman stood at 1.550m in the month of January 2020 compared to 1.547m in December 2019. Registration of private vehicles was up by 3.9 per cent to 1.205m compared to 1.202m in December 2019.

Commercial vehicles were up at 246.9k in January 2020 compared to 247.2k in the month of December 2019. Rental vehicles registered till January 2020 stood at 26.4k while the number of taxis stood at 31.3k in January 2020. Private vehicle registered stood at 77.8 per cent of the total followed by Commercial vehicles at 15.9 per cent and the rest by rental, taxis and others.

The Omani government continues to work prudently as it finds new customers for its crude oil exports on the back of expectations of a slowdown in some of the world leading economies. In 2019, crude oil exports to China only grew by 1.2 per cent to 243.3m barrels compared to 240.3m barrels in 2018, growth of 1.2 per cent .

Whereas the same for India dropped by 33 per cent to 14.7m barrels compared to 22m barrels in 2018. In the same time export of crude to South Korea and Japan grew by 952.6 per cent and 37.8 per cent to 10.5m barrels (earlier 1m barrels) and 23.3m barrels (earlier 16.9m barrels), respectively. Growth in South Korea and Japan covered up for slowing growth in China and drop in India.

The Tender Board approved its second tenders’ packages for the year allocating more than RO 24m resulting in total awarded tenders on YTD at RO 26.3m. The key contracts include Construction of the building for the Public Prosecution in Madinat Al Irfan in the Governorate of Muscat worth about RO 15.1m and provision of operation and maintenance services for equipment at the Royal Hospital, at a cost of RO 4.2m.

[Courtesy: U-Capital]

