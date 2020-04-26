Violations of workers’ rights continue in Oman: Union

Muscat: The General Union of Oman Workers said it continues to receive reports of violations of the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid 19.

GFOW on Sunday said it received 127 reports of labour violations so far that included non-payment and deduction of wages, forcing workers to leave on unpaid leave, not committing to reducing the number of workers at work sites, notification of termination of service, and deduction of the quarantine period from the annual leave.

It said 19 of these violations were during the period between April 19 and 23. Muscat governorate topped the list with 95 violations followed by North Batinah (12) and South Batinah (5).

Three cases were reported from the oil concession areas.