Vietnam president awards Order of Friendship to Omani Ambassador

HANOI: President Nguyen Phu Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam granted the Friendship Order to Shaikh Sultan bin Saif al Mahrouqi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in recognition of his fruitful contributions in enhancing the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The order was pinned on Ambassador Al Mahrouqi by Nguyen Quoc Cuong, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, on behalf of the Vietnamese President during a ceremony held at the State Guesthouse in Hanoi on Tuesday night.

The Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister said the order is a sincere expression of the high appreciation of the government and people of Vietnam to the Government of the Sultanate led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the Omani people. He commended the efforts of the ambassador who effectively worked with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant bodies to further enhance and deepen the cooperation relations between the Sultanate and Vietnam, wishing the ambassador to continue his valuable contributions to develop the bilateral relations.

Al Mahrouqi thanked the Vietnamese President for the prestigious appreciation and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related institutions for their close cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy in Hanoi. He affirmed that he would always promote the good relations between the two friendly countries.

The ceremony was attended by a representative of the Office of the Vietnamese President, the Head of the Middle East and Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Head of the Protocol Service and representatives of the Union of Vietnamese Friendship Organization and relevant departments and institutions. — ONA

Credentials copy of envoy received

MUSCAT: Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs, received a copy of credentials of Phu Viet Zhong, appointed, non-resident Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Sultanate, when he received the ambassador in his office on Wednesday.

Shaikh al Harthy welcomed the Vietnamese ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duty and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Vietnam further progress and growth.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — ONA