Vienna Classical Players to perform at ROHM

Loved the world over, the Viennese waltz has become an iconic art form and part of our global heritage. This elegant waltz and its beautiful music are synonymous with the name Strauss, stemming from the works of Johann Strauss, the father, and his most famous son, Johann Straus II, whose work played a leading role in Viennese music throughout the nineteenth century. Heirs to the fine traditions of Viennese music including its graceful waltzes, the Vienna Classical Players evoke the joyful elegance of the Viennese traditions wherever they perform.

ROHM is presenting two culturally enriching concerts conducted by the renowned musician Martin Kerschbaum who founded the Vienna Classical Players and conducts the Vienna Symphony Orchestra. The concert features the special participation of Martin Breinschmid, vibraphone player, drummer and percussionist. Each concert will have a different programme covering a range of wonderful waltzes, polkas and music, with selections from the elder Johann Strauss and his sons Johann, Josef and Eduard, as well as from Franz Lehar, Leroy Anderson, Karl Michael Ziehrer and Johann Schrammel. Among the many celebrated pieces to be enjoyed by ROHM audiences are five rousing polkas including Johann Strauss II’s famous Tik-tak Polka; the fast-paced quadrille from Bizet’s opera Carmen; the entralling overture from the operetta, Die Fledermaus (The Bat) by Johann Strauss II; and, Leroy Anderson’s amusing orchestral work, The Typewriter. The dances will be beautifully performed by four couples from the Weiner Staatsballett.

The Vienna Players will perform on December 30 at 7:00 pm and on December 31 at 6:30 pm. More details at www.rohmuscat.org.om

Related