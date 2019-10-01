Main 

Video: Oman’s first Ice Cream parlor

Softy Ice cream, the very first ice-cream parlor in Oman’ is an emotion for many. Ice cream fiends in Oman will swear by this ice cream joint that was set up decades ago and no, it’s not just about nostalgia. Started in 1975 by a Canadian expat in Ruwi, the parlor continues to serve the same flavors without any change even today.

Among all the flavors they have, the 200 baiza softy strawberry and chocolate cons are the most popular among kids and adults. Some customers even recall their ‘sweet’ childhood memories of ice-cream hunting in Ruwi.

