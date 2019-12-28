Main 

Video: Omani photographer rises to the Shot on iPhone Challenge

Muscat: Commissioned by Apple, the Omani photographer Ahmed Al-Mawali has shot a video (using the iPhone) about the traditional markets in Oman.

The video was released on the official Instagram account of Apple that has over 21 million followers as part of the #ShotOniPhone Challenge.

It may be noted that iPhone photographers around the world had shared their best photos for the Shot on iPhone Challenge, capturing remarkable moments with the world’s most popular camera.

The 10 selected winners will be featured on billboards in select cities, in Apple retail stores and online. The winning shots came from a range of models, from iPhone XS Max to iPhone 7, showcasing the quality of cameras across the line.

 

