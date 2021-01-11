Main 

Video: HM Sultan Haitham Ascension to Power

Muscat: The Defence Council opened a letter by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos naming His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik as the new leader of Oman. The new Sultan takes oath before an emergency session of the Council of Oman in Al Bustan.

