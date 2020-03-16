Video conferencing launched

Muscat: In an effort to spread research knowledge and facilitate research and educational communications through distance learning websites, using electronic social media applications, Oman Research and Education Network (OMREN) has launched the video conferencing service for its subscribers. Dr Abdulmonem bin Ali al Kharusi, OMREN Director, said, “The video conferencing service aims to enable distance learning and online meetings using global applications in both educational research and high education. Communication is ongoing with the concerned authorities to provide better services for wider segments of the society.”

This service has been launched as an alternative new communication tool for researchers and network members under the current global circumstances of coronavirus (COVID-19) as video conferencing eases distance communications for researchers from their own places and enable them to conduct their research and come up with conclusions. It is worth mentioning that OMREN is a central part of a sustainable infrastructure that contributes to the emergence of an effective national innovation ecosystem.

It provides the research and education community in the Sultanate of Oman with a common network and collaboration infrastructure dedicated and adapted to their needs. This will contribute to the development of innovation, research, education and international e-collaboration. — ONA

