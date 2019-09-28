Front Stories 

Video: Alawi addresses UN General Assembly

Muscat: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdalla, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, addressed the general debate of the 74th Session of the General Assembly of the UN in New York on Saturday.

