The victory meant the Salalah giant sealed their ninth HM Cup football title as they are the title holders of the 1976,1980, 1981, 1990, 1999, 2004, 2006, 2011 and 2020 editions.

HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, was the chief guest of the match in presence of dignitaries and officials. The chief guest gave away the trophy to the Dhofar captain and gold medals to the HM Cup champion players.

