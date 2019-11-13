Victories for ISWK, ISAS in Junior League

MUSCAT: Indian School Wadi Kabir (ISWK) showed their true class in a 10-wicket drubbing of Indian School Darsait (ISD) in a Junior League Under-19 game at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground in Amerat on Saturday.

ISWK dismissed ISD for only 61 in the 21st over due to brilliant bowling by Zayed Ali Khan (3 for 12), Joshin Vincent (3-13) and Amanpreet Singh (2 for 14). Anish Ramdas top-scored for ISD with 20 off 37.

It took ISWK opener Jeel Tanna (38) and Joel Biju (14) less than 8 overs to overhaul the target, scoring 63 for no loss to complete a one-sided victory.

Brief scores (Junior League U-19): Indian School Darsait 61 all out in 20.1 overs (Anish Ramdas 20. Joshin Vincent 3-13, Zayed Ali 3-2, Amanpreet Singh 2-14) lost to ISWK 63 for 0 in 7.4 overs (Jeel Tanna 38-6×4, Joel Biju 14-2×4) by 10 wickets.

Dhyan steers

ISAS to victory

Dhyan Deepak struck a scintillating 82 off only 57 balls to help Indian School Al Seeb (ISAS) to an exciting 34-run victory against Bosher Olympic Centre (BOC) in a Junior League Under-16 match at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

ISAS posted a robust 222 for 7 on the board in the stipulated 30 overs thanks to brilliant batting by Deepak and Vishwash (32). BOC fought well but fell short by 34 runs, scoring 188 for 6. Luis K (44) and Sharavanth R (30) did the bulk of scoring for BOC.

Brief scores (Junior League U-16): Indian School Al Seeb 222 for 7 in 30 overs (Dhyan Deepak 82 – 10×4, Vishwash 32 – 2×4, Atharva B 2-23) won against Bosher Olympic Centre 188 for 6 in 30 overs (Luis K 44 – 3×4, Shravanth R 30 – 5×4, Mustafa Mohammed 2-28, Akshy Dileeb 2-21) by 34 runs

BRIES SCORES U-16: MCCC – Blue 157 all out in 30 overs (Mark Savio 48 – 5×4, Oliver Mahintham 32 – 2×4, Vasudev Yagnesh 1-15) lost to ISWK 160 for 2 in 22.4 overs (Vasudev Yagnesh 78 – 7×4, Sai Surya 35 – 2×4, Michael Joseph 1-15) by 8 wickets

Brief scores

Junior League U-16: Indian School Al Ghubra 211 for 5 in 30 overs (Shinon Shijith 100 – 10×4, Mohammed Nihal 57 – 5×4, Divjot Singh 1-25) beat MCCC – Yellow 194 for 8 in 30 overs (Dhiman 81 – 9×4, Divjot Singh 32 – 2×4, Lakshmi Narayana 3-15, Dekarthik Joshi 2-43) by 17 runs.

U-13: MCCC – Blue 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Anirudh Para 27 – 5×4, Ishan Ghosh 23 – 1×4, Akshat Menon 2-16) won against MCCC – Red 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Samarth Shetty 66 – 7×4, Sharankrishna Nambiraj 26, Chinmay Shekhar 2-21) by 30 runs

U-13: Bosher Olympic Centre 95 for 9 in 20 overs lost to Indian School Mabella 96 for 4 in 10.2 overs.

U-13: SLSM 139 for 8 in 20 overs (Daniru Wickramaratna 46 – 4×4, Omidu Medagoda 26, Dharineesh Shankara 4-9, Sidambarisvar Bala 3-40) lost to Indian School Sohar 140 for 1 in 18 overs (Thangavel Senthilkumar 83 – 10×4, Zidan Arafat 27 – 1×4, Daniru Wickramaratna 1-31) by 9 wickets.

