Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa el Gadawi dies of Covid-19

Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa el Gadawi, whose career spanned over six decades, passed away due to complications while undergoing treatment for Covid-19. She was 81 years old.

The actress was tested positive for the coronavirus in May, two days before she wrapped up filming for the TV series Le’bet El Nesyan.

She was moved to a hospital in Ismailia, north-eastern Egypt, for treatment.

Last week, the isolation hospital said that the actress had transferred into the intensive care unit, as her health worsened.

The source added that Ragaa was transferred immediately to the ICU after she felt shortness of breath, headache, and circulatory collapse in the early hours of the morning.

She is survived by her daughter Amira Hassan Mokhtar.

