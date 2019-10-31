Veteran CPI leader Dasgupta passes away

Kolkata: Veteran communist leader and trade unionist Gurudas Dasgupta, considered a very capable parliamentarian, died at his south Kolkata residence on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

Dasgupta, deputy general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away at 6 am., family sources said.

Dasgupta, a three-term Rajya Sabha member, was also elected to the Lok Sabha twice — from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.

He began his long parliamentary career following his election to the Upper House of Parliament in 1985, and made his mark with his erudition, fearless and articulate oratory, speaking out with a crusader’s zeal against corruption, capitalism and what he always termed as the “neo-imperialist policies”. Born on November 3, 1936, in Barishal (now in Bangladesh) of undivided Bengal, Dasgupta was baptished into politics through the student movement. —-IANS

