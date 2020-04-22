Veolia Oman mobilises to maintain water, waste services

Since the beginning of the crisis, global water solutions specialist Veolia has put in place business continuity plans specific to each country that focus primarily on producing and supplying drinking water and treating wastewater, preserving waste collection operation, safeguarding energy management activities in cooling networks, performing industrial on-site services to ensure industrial continue to operate and upholding its activities processing hazardous waste, which is vital to maintaining key industrial operations.

In Oman, the men and women of Veolia who are highly experienced in managing crisis, draw on the Group’s solid organisation and tried and tested methods to carry out duties, even in the most difficult and critical conditions.

In order to maintain the quality and availability of its services, Veolia Oman has activated a business continuity plan to protect the operations of the Sharqiyah Desalination Company in Sur that it is supplying drinking water for the 400,000 inhabitants of Sharqiyah South governorate and in the gas field of BP in Khazzan, where Veolia is producing drinking water for all the employees of the block. Veolia Oman teams continue to guarantee the supply of perfect quality drinking water in sufficient quantities, in all circumstances, the company said in a statement.

Tap water is perfectly suitable for drinking. The water supplied has systematically undergone various stages of treatment, including disinfection, which is designed to eliminate all viruses, as well as the coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the virus has not displayed any resistance to the standard treatment applied to drinking water.

With the support of public authorities, Veolia and its partner Al Ramooz are fully mobilised in Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi regions in order to secure capability to handle waste. Veolia is doing everything it can to protect the safety of its employees, especially those in the field who are currently the most at risk. Veolia is focusing even more actively on safety during these unprecedented times.

Veolia employees who can carry out duties remotely using digital technology are currently working from home. Employees who need to be present on the ground, specifically for certain tasks that are essential in maintaining service continuity, Veolia has put in place team rotations in order to reduce risk exposure and guarantee continuity of supply. Interventions have been prioritised and the teams are concentrating on priority duties.

All operations carried out or supported by Veolia Oman on the ground are coordinated by a crisis unit working at national and regional level, in liaison with the Veolia Group global crisis unit.

Veolia and its local partners, through the Sharqiyah Desalination Company, support the efforts of the Ministry of Health (MoH) to counter the threat of Covid-19. The Sharqiyah Desalination Company has made a donation of RO 10 000 in order to provide medical supplies to the population of Sur region.

“Veolia’s mission is to provide services that are essential in day-to-day life, like supplying drinking water or processing waste. During this challenging time, our responsibility is even greater as needs are more pressing. Our operatives are fully mobilised to continue serving the Sultanate. Day in, day out, these everyday heroes are on the ground so others can stay at home”, said Erwan Rouxel, Veolia Oman country manager.