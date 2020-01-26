Main 

Vehicles without valid insurance will be seized: ROP

Oman Observer

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that it is within its rights under the law to seize the vehicle from its owner or the driver under the following circumstances.

If the motorist is found to be using a vehicle without valid insurance or if the vehicle is found to be with export/import number plates even after the prescribed validity period.

ROP added that the driver of a vehicle can be arrested for using a mobile phone or any electronic gadgets while driving if the offense has been repeated within three months of the first violation.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5055 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

India ‘hopeful’ of OMIFCO capacity expansion

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on India ‘hopeful’ of OMIFCO capacity expansion

Fishermen arrested for violating fishing law in Muscat

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fishermen arrested for violating fishing law in Muscat

Omani, UK journalists debate new challenges

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani, UK journalists debate new challenges