Vehicles without valid insurance will be seized: ROP

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that it is within its rights under the law to seize the vehicle from its owner or the driver under the following circumstances.

If the motorist is found to be using a vehicle without valid insurance or if the vehicle is found to be with export/import number plates even after the prescribed validity period.

ROP added that the driver of a vehicle can be arrested for using a mobile phone or any electronic gadgets while driving if the offense has been repeated within three months of the first violation.