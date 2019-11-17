Vehicles not allowed to park on Batinah Highway on Monday: ROP

Muscat: Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the both sides of Al Batinah highway from Bait Al Baraka roundabout to Al Tharmad roundabout on Monday, Royal Oman Police announced.

According to the statement, “the Royal Oman Police (ROP) would like to draw the attention of citizens and residents that vehicles and trucks are prohibited from stopping on both sides of the road from Bait Al Baraka to Said bin Sultan Naval Base in the Wilayat of Al Mussana on Monday, November 18 from 8am to 8pm” ROP said