Local 

Vehicles not allowed to park on Batinah Highway on Monday: ROP

Oman Observer

Muscat: Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the both sides of Al Batinah highway from Bait Al Baraka roundabout to Al Tharmad roundabout on Monday, Royal Oman Police announced.

According to the statement, “the Royal Oman Police (ROP) would like to draw the attention of citizens and residents that vehicles and trucks are prohibited from stopping on both sides of the road from Bait Al Baraka to Said bin Sultan Naval Base in the Wilayat of Al Mussana on Monday, November 18 from 8am to 8pm” ROP said

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4613 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Wadi Mistel villages embrace deep-rooted history

Oman Observer Comments Off on Wadi Mistel villages embrace deep-rooted history

Omani heritage, ties with EU reinforced at Brussels fair

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani heritage, ties with EU reinforced at Brussels fair

Sultanate takes part in Saudi agriculture, water expo

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate takes part in Saudi agriculture, water expo