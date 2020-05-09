Vehicles fuel production drops 3.8% in March 

Muscat: The production of vehicle fuel in the Sultanate declined by 3.8 percent during March 2020, compared to March 2019.

Production of oil refineries and petroleum industries also decreased by 3.5% till the end of March, compared to the same period in 2019, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 3.153.900 barrels till the end of March 2020, comprising a decline of 3% compared to the same period in 2019.

Of the total production, domestic sales of petrol (M-95) stood at 3.036.200 barrels, while its exports stood at 85.000 barrels.

The Sultanate’s production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries stood at 3,016.500 barrels comprising a decline by 26 percent till the end of March 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Domestic sales of petrol (M-91) stood at 2, 240.600 barrels and its exports reached 1.456.900 barrels.

Diesel output declined by 14% to stood at 7.522.300 barrels, where its domestic sales reached 3.459.100 barrels and its exports stood at 4.388.100 barrels.

Aviation fuel production fell by 10% to stand at 3.312 million barrels till the end of March 2020 over the same period of 2019. Domestic sales of aviation fuel decreased by 8% to stood at 1.081 million and its exports also dropped by 17% to stood at 2.135.500 barrels.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fell by 1% to reach 1.878.400 barrels during the period under review, while its domestic sales increased by 20% to stand at 808.200 barrels, but its exports declined by 9% to stand at 1.127 million barrels.

As far as petrochemicals are concerned, benzene production increased by 13%, compared to March 2019 to stand at 46.700 metric tons, where its exports stood at 43.800 metric tons, comprising a rise by 4%.

The output of paraxylene stood at 149.800 metric tons, where its exports reached 148.800 metric tons.

Production of polypropylene stood at 67.600 metric tons, comprising a decline by 6%, whilst its domestic rose by 2% to stood at 10.100 metric tons, but its exports dropped by 30% to stood at 47.400 metric tons.