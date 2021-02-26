Vehicle stolen from parking lot, action taken: ROP

Muscat: The Muscat Governorate Police arrested a person on charges of stealing a vehicle while its owner was shopping from a store.

The case is still under investigation.

Al-Buraimi Governorate Police Command arrested a person accused of stealing mobile phones from a pedestrian group using his motorbike.

Al-Dakhiliya Governorate Police arrested four Asian women on charges of engaging in acts contrary to morals and public morals. The legal procedures have been completed.