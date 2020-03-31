CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Vehicle owners with expired driving licenses to get insurance

Muscat: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has instructed the insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for owners of vehicles whose driving licenses expired after Royal  Oman Police (ROP) suspended renewal services in line with the measures taken by the Supreme Committee tasked with dealing with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) to curb its spread.

In a letter, the Authority urged insurance companies to provide the coverage even if the driving license of the insured is expired until the end of the epidemic and to provide indemnity in traffic accidents even if the license is expired.

Last week, the CMA announced a number of precautionary measures related to the insurance sectors to curb the spread of the coronavirus in line guidelines adopted by the Supreme Committee.  The Authority issued a circular to all insurers to suspend manual transactions in insurance services including the closure of counters and provide the service electronically to render the service remotely to the customers.

