Vehicle inspection can be done at ROP centres

Muscat: Fitness inspection of vehicles above 10 years old can be done at the Royal Oman Police service centres across the country. This was stopped along with other services after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Technical fitness inspection of such vehicles which were suspended from March 21 after the Coronavirus spread, can be done at all ROP service centres,” a source at the ROP said.

Oman’s traffic rules make it mandatory to get any vehicle above 10 years old get inspected by the ROP for technical fitness and pass it for renewal of registration.

The ROP had said earlier that owners of these vehicles could renew their vehicle registration online even if it required a mandatory technical inspection.

As part of the national efforts to combat COVID-19, all ROP customer services were suspended. Later it was announced that vehicles with

expired registration could be driven and self-service kiosks were installed for renewal of vehicle registration at leading malls.

All the services of the ROP were resumed in early July with some exceptions and vehicle fitness was one among them.