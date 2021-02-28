Vatican envoy to Iraq tested Covid-positive

The Vatican’s Ambassador to Iraq Mitja Leskovar has tested positive for Covid-19, two officials said on Sunday, just days before Pope Francis’ historic visit. “Yes, he tested positive, but it will have no impact on the visit,” an Iraqi official involved in the papal plans said. An Italian diplomat also confirmed the infection. As apostolic nuncio to Baghdad, Leskovar had been travelling across the country in recent weeks to prepare for the pope’s ambitious visit, including visits to Mosul in the north, the shrine city of Najaf and the southern site of Ur. During foreign trips, popes typically stay at the nuncio’s residence. — AFP