VAT to generate RO 400 million per annum in revenues

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 14 –

Oman is expected to earn around RO 400 million in revenues from the Value Added Tax (VAT) Law when it comes into force next month, according to Saud bin Nasser al Shukaili (pictured).

Earnings from VAT will roughly equate to about 1.5 per cent of GDP in a full fiscal year, he said.

They made the observations in a statement to ONA while issuing Decision 53/2021, enshrining the Executive Regulations for the Value Added Tax (VAT) Law promulgated by Royal Decree 121/2020.

The regulation includes all the procedures relating to the general provisions of the VAT Law, registration procedures, payment and collection of tax, details of the tax bill, objections and grievance procedures, and consists of 13 chapters with a total of 211 articles, he said, adding that all preparations and requirements for the implementation of VAT from April 16 have been completed.

Al Shukaili said Decision 3/2021 formally kicked off the process for companies to register for the new tax starting from February 1 to February 28.

Registration was open for any business with annual supplies exceeded RO 19,250.

He added that Decision 2/2021 applies a zero tax rate for VAT for 93 type of food commodities, medicines and medical equipment.