VAT registration begins today

MUSCAT: Tax Authority announced the start of VAT Registration as of today (February 1, 2021) until March 15, 2021 for taxable persons with annual supplies exceeding or expected to exceed RO 1 million.

The voluntary registration will also be available for taxable persons with annual supplies or expenses exceeding or expected to exceed (RO 19,250).

The registration must be made through TA’s online portal https://www.taxoman.gov.om.

In addition, the authority advises taxable persons to register within the preset deadlines to avoid any penalties levied on late registration.

Further, taxable persons may find more information regarding registration, procedures and other VAT details and the guides published on TA’s website.

As many as 94 foodstuff items have been zero-rated for VAT, which is set to be implemented in the Sultanate with effect from April 16, 2021.

The items in questions are detailed in an executive decision issued by Tax Authority.

The list includes meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, fresh eggs, vegetables, fruits, coffee, tea, cardamom, cereals, olive oil, sugar, baby foods and cereals, bread, bottled drinking water and table salt. — ONA