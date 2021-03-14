VAT comes into effect from April 16

Muscat: The Tax Authority has issued regulations governing the implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT), which will come into the effect from April 16.

The VAT regulations were issued by Saud bin Nasser bin Rashid al Shukaily, the chairman of the Tax Authority, in his decision (53/2021), which was based on the Value Added Tax Law under Royal Decree 121/2020.

The regulations include all procedures concerning bringing the provisions of the VAT law into effect. These include procedures for payment, registration, and collection of the tax, and for raising objections or concerns with regards to tax.

“All of the necessary preparations and requirements for the value-added tax, which has been scheduled to be implemented on 16 April, have been completed,” said Al Shukaily.

Issues relating to taxation, such as the laws and executive regulations, preparing the necessary computer equipment, setting up online links to the bodies that govern taxation in Oman, and providing training on VAT to the workers at the Tax Authority are some of the measures that have been enacted ahead of the arrival of VAT.

Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in cooperation with the Tax Authority, is organizing a seminar, ‘Value-added tax in the Sultanate and its implementation mechanisms’ on Monday via social media platforms, in conjunction with the approaching date of implementing the VAT.

The symposium reviews the mechanisms of VAT action, in addition to tax compliance, and aims to familiarize yourself with the legal framework for VAT, clarify the main concepts of VAT in addition to identifying the most important provisions related to the transitional phase, and how to prepare for its implementation.

OCCI aims to raise the level of tax compliance, develop tax awareness in the sultanate, raise levels of performance efficiency, and develop the tax system.