Vale completes 10 years of operations in Oman

Sustainability goals: Brazilian mining giant continues to meet and surpass its operations and business targets, says CEO

Vale, one of the world’s largest mining companies, is celebrating this month, its tenth year in operation in Oman. Vale launched the initial stages of its industrial complex at the Port of Sohar in April 2011, marking a high point in an era of big-ticket industrial investments.

The project highlighted the Sultanate’s strategic geopolitical location in the Middle East and Suhar’s distinctive advantages as a logistics hub and maritime gateway.

Suhar, a unique deep-water port in Oman, is one of the very few ports in the Middle East capable of receiving even Vale’s Largest ‘Valemax’ Vessels, which have a 400,000-tonne transportation capacity.

In addition to making a sizable contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, the venture has also delivered significant benefits in jobs, value addition opportunities, in-country value initiatives, and community development projects.

Vale’s investment in Oman is a paradigm of the successful convergence of Vale’s strategic goals, the Omani government (represented by OQ Company), and the Sohar Industrial Port Company (SIPC).

Adriano Mansk, Vale Oman CEO, stated: “Vale’s operations in Oman are a result of a dynamic partnership with OQ and SIPC. Thanks to these key partners, Vale is meeting and surpassing its operations and business targets.

The Omani government is a strategic partner that has contributed to its success by facilitating a smooth transition into the country and allowing Vale to develop its business operations seamlessly. Besides that, SIPC has acted as an efficient and logistical partner helping to connect our maritime terminals in Brazil to customers in the region.,”

Saleh al Musalhi, Vale Oman Deputy CEO, said: “Vale is a transformational company, one that transforms the environment where it operates. Vale is dedicated to sustainable development regardless of where it operates, identifying the countless opportunities for growth that are available while also recognising the planet’s physical limits.

The company is committed to practicing and promoting these resources’ efficient use, investing in clean energy, and acting to mitigate the impact of its operations on climate change. The same is true for the Sultanate, where Vale has invested heavily in employing advanced technologies in its pelletising and port operations to adhere to the environmental requirement according to the Environment Authority’s Environmental Regulations.”

The environmental controls that Vale has in place establish it as one of the leading companies regarding compliance with local and global environmental standards. That is in alignment with the company’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ISO 14001 Certificate was awarded to Vale in Oman in 2016, and it was renewed in 2019, reflecting the company’s commitment to environmental protection and controls. Vale in Oman has developed environmental requirements over a period of ten years, including Dust Monitoring Systems and Emissions Controls. In addition to the Green Belt surrounding the plant, a wind Fence surrounds the stockyard with high dust retention efficiency.

The company has also implemented the Dry Dust Cruster (DBD), and a unique Spraying System used to cover the Iron Ore Stockpiles to create a thick and long-lasting crust.