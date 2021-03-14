Vaccines used in Oman are safe: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that no serious side effects have been recorded for vaccines used in Oman against Covid-19 disease to date.

MOH said the temporary suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine by some countries was a precautionary measure taken by them to investigate some cases of blood clotting observed in some of those who received the vaccine.

It should be noted that WHO and the European Medicines Agency have stated that there is no direct link between blood clotting and receiving the vaccine in the countries that recorded such incidents, while the investigation of the actual causes continues.

Stressing on the safety of covid-19 vaccines used in Oman, MOH said there is no preference among the vaccines currently used in Oman in terms of efficacy and safety. Moreover, these vaccines were selected by a specialized technical team that studies vaccines from all aspects based on published studies in prestigious scientific journals as well as recommendations issued by international organizations.

The ministry assured that no vaccine is registered for use in Oman until it has been approved by the country of origin or the international regulatory bodies accredited in this regard.

MOH The Ministry calls on all vaccine target groups to quickly take the vaccine, not to believe in rumors, and get information from reliable official sources.