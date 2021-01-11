Vaccine is safe, say takers in Nizwa

The national coronavirus vaccination campaign began in Nizwa last week. The vaccination campaign targets frontline health workers and people who are considered to be vulnerable.

Vaccination began to include diabetics over the age of 65, dialysis patients and those with chronic respiratory diseases, asthma and lung diseases.

The Nizwa Hospital staff educated patients in the hospital about this vaccine. Dr Said bin Abdullah al Buroumi, Assistant Director of Medical and Auxiliary Affairs at Nizwa Hospital, said: “In the middle of last week, the first phase of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began in Nizwa Hospital for the targeted groups of medical personnel. These groups include staff who took care of COVID-19 patients, in addition to health personnel who have chronic diseases. Two weeks ago, we started vaccination against seasonal influenza, and therefore we delayed vaccination against COVID-19.

“The turnout is very good, and nearly 100 per cent of the target group has been covered for this week. We will continue next week. The good thing is that there was no objection or reservation from the medical staff. Even people with slight hesitation were persuaded to take vaccines. Being a health worker the situation was easier for them to comprehend and understand the issue. The health workers were enthusiastic,” Al Buroumi said.

No side effects have been reported other than the normal symptoms for vaccine such as headache, body ache, low fever that do not last more than 24 hours.

So far, the hospital has not encountered any abnormal symptoms in vaccine recipients.

Dr Said bin Abdullah al Buroumi said the COVID-19 vaccine may be an opening for people to start living their normal lives, but it does not dispense with the usual safety steps like physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands, and reducing visits.

Suleiman al Furqani, a staffer at Nizwa Hospital and a recipient of COVID-19 vaccine said, “When we first started hearing about the vaccine and its arrival to Oman, I was very encouraged because I was one of the medical personnel who would receive this vaccine. Then people started sharing many rumours saying it has severe side effects. But as medical personnel, we did not care about these rumours. We were 100 per cent satisfied and felt safe from.”

“I had slight fever and pain after taking the vaccine only for 24 hours. As I am at risk of contracting this disease from patients. I will feel more reassured and more confident, safe and comfortable after taking the vaccine.”

Abdullah bin Salim al Riyami, a 65-year-old citizen diabetic, said: “I received the vaccination at the Nizwa Medical Center. I was very happy when I knew that I would be vaccinated. I felt comfortable, safe and reassured after I took it. I never felt any pain and did not feel any symptoms, thank God. I am very excited to complete the vaccination. I thank the Ministry of Health for protecting us from this disease and for providing this safety for us.”

