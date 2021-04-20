Vaccination not open to all community groups for now: MOH
Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has denied reports circulated via the social media channels that the vaccination is available to all community groups.
MOH said that the vaccination is limited to the target groups only, which have been announced in advance. “New target groups will be announced via the MOH social media platforms,” it said.
The Directorate General of Health Services has announced the immunization centers for Covid-19 for the second dose in Muscat Governorate.
The service will be available every day from 9 am to 2 pm, except on Friday and Saturday, at the following centers,
1. Wali of Al-Amerat Office – the Meeting Hall
2. Wilayats of Muscat & Muttrah:
3. Sablat Muttrah
4. Wilayats of Al-Seeb and Bausher:
5. Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.
6. Qurayyat Health Polyclinic
Those eligible for the second dose only will be contacted to take the vaccine by the Ministry of Health.
Earlier, MOH refuted reports that that vaccination is open to all age groups in the states of Wilayats and Seeb is untrue.