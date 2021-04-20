Vaccination not open to all community groups for now: MOH

Muscat: T he Ministry of Health ( MOH ) has denied reports circulated via the social media channels that the vaccination is available to all community groups.

MOH said that the vaccination is limited to the target groups only, which have been announced in advance. “New target groups will be announced via the MOH social media platforms,” it said.

The Directorate General of Health Services has announced the immunization centers for Covid-19 for the second dose in Muscat Governorate.