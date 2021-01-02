Vaccination gains momentum

Muscat: The nationwide vaccination campaign for COVID-19 launched in the country will complete a week tomorrow.

Despite the scepticism and concerns over its side effects, several frontline workers and elderly citizens have got vaccinated over the past seven days.

As of Friday, a total of 6,516 people have got vaccinated, of which 1,875 from Muscat, 1,445 from North Batinah and 613 from South Batinah.

“My father is 80 years old and he was invited by a health centre for vaccination, but he refused. It was his decision and we cannot force him. Since many countries have given approvals for the same vaccine, I feel there is no harm in taking it if available,” said Hamad, a banking sector executive based in Muscat.

“Vaccination is the only weapon that is available in the world today and I think we should trust the governments and companies that have a lot of things at stake,” said Lubina, whose mother of 70 years got herself vaccinated from Bausher last week.

According to government sources, COVID-19 recovered people will be offered vaccines in the later phases, and the side effects, if any, will be noticed only after seven days.

Total coverage of the target groups has been in North Batinah (41.5%), Muscat (22.1%), South Batinah (28.7%) and Musandam (45.7%).

The government has urged both citizens and residents in target groups to take advantage of the available COVID-19 doses by visiting the nearest health centres specified by the ministry for this purpose.

“Both citizens and residents should visit the nearest health institutions designated for giving the vaccine across the governorates without adhering to the scheduled appointments for taking the vaccine depending upon the working hours in each institution,” said the ministry.

TARGET GROUPS

Target groups identified by the government are senior citizens (65 years of age and above), those with diabetes, people with kidney failure and who are on dialysis, and those with chronic lung diseases namely, the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Syndrome (COPD), asthma (with the severity of the disease varies between medium and high), Interstitial lung disease (ILD).

The target groups include the health workers including the ICU staff, staff working in COVID-19 wards, and employees who have any of the following: diabetes, obesity (BMI more than or equal to 40), patients on dialysis and chronic lung diseases are also detailed in the target groups in the community.

The government recently said that the first batch of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine (15,600 doses) arrived on December 24, and the second batch of 28,000 doses are expected to arrive early January.

Other shipments will be received gradually. As for this vaccine, two doses are required to be administered 21 days apart, therefore, the first batch will be administered to 7,500 persons.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair