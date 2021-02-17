Vaccination drive continues in Oman: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has continued to vaccinate those targeted in the first phase of the national campaign against Covid 19 with the Pfizer – BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.

The number of people vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca is 14,463, covering 20 percent of the target groups. The vaccination of the target group that received the first dose of the vaccine is underway.

The number of people vaccinated in the first phase of the national campaign for immunization against Covid 19 of with Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine 27,000, covering 95 percent from the first dose and 22,369 people from the second dose, which is 82 percent of the target groups.