Vaccination campaign launched in Muscat

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate, represented by Bausher Polyclinic and Al Mawalih North Health Centre, launched a vaccination campaign against Covid-19, on Sunday with targeted groups of both citizens and residents received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The campaign saw a big response by citizens and residents from the wilayats of Seeb and Bausher. Scouts and guides are providing logistics support at the vaccination centres and making sure that everyone abides by the precautionary measures, wearing masks and observing social distancing.