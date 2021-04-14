Vaccination campaign for second dose begins in Muscat

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate with the support of the Directorate-General of Scouts and Guides, initiated a vaccination campaign for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at four venues: the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bushar, Siblat Muttrah, the Office of the Wali of Al Amerate and Qurayat Health Complex.

All four venues witnessed a good turnout by citizens and residents targeted for receiving the second dose of the vaccine who are already designated by the Directorate-General for Health Services in Muscat Governorate.

The vaccination process went smoothly with scouts and guides organizing the process and ensuring abidance by the precautionary measures.

The vaccination campaign will continue on weekdays from 9 am to 12 noon except for Fridays and Saturdays. — ONA