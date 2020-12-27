‘V-Day’: Europe launches Covid vaccination campaign

BERLIN: Across Europe, health workers and members of high-risk groups such as care home residents were receiving the continent’s first batch of vaccinations against the coronavirus on Sunday.

In what European Union leaders dubbed “V-Day,” the bloc officially embarked on a mass vaccination programme for its most vulnerable people.

From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots was under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe.

For EU residents, the virus has imposed months of restrictions on travel, commerce and social life. And in recent weeks, countries that had been spared in the pandemic’s early days have seen their caseloads surge and health systems strained.

The Czech Republic is one such country. Prime Minister Andrej Babis received his shot on live TV on Sunday, as did 95-year-old World War II veteran Emilie Repikova. “It pricked a little bit — that was all,” Repikova said.

In neighbouring Germany, the EU’s most populous country, mobile teams were leading the vaccination effort by going to care homes to give doses to those over the age of 80. The country has more than 400 vaccination centres in the works, but many will not be up and running for several days.

Leif Hasselberg, a 79-year-old care home resident in the city of Odense, was reported to be the first in Denmark to receive the vaccination.

The physician who gave the shot said, “Let’s hope it works.”

“If it doesn’t, I’ll come and haunt you,” Hasselberg quipped, public broadcaster DR reported.

Italy, the country with the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, also began administering vaccines. “This date will live with us forever,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted.

The first vaccine shipments reached countries across the European Union on Saturday, when a few individuals received their jab early.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the launch “a touching moment of unity” for the 450 million people living in the EU’s 27 member states.

The EU has approved the two-dose vaccine jointly developed by the small German firm BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which a large-scale clinical trial showed has an efficacy of 95 per cent in preventing COVID-19.

But politicians and health experts warn that it will be months until vaccines will be widely enough available to provide shots to everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was shipped across the region from Pfizer’s manufacturing site in Belgium, often accompanied by police or military escorts.

The logistics are seen as a challenge because the vaccine has to be kept at around minus 70 Celsius along the supply chain.

Some member states got ahead of Sunday’s official EU kick-off and began offering their vaccines on Saturday afternoon, including Hungary, Slovakia and Germany.

In a senior citizens’ centre in Halberstadt, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, the first residents and staff received the jab.

Among the first to be vaccinated at the Krueger centre for senior citizens in the town was 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla.

Ireland and the Netherlands are among the EU nations that received shipments but won’t start their vaccination programmes on Sunday. Ireland plans to start on Wednesday and the Netherlands on January 8. — dpa

The European Commission says it has secured contracts for more than 2 billion vaccine doses from an array of drugmakers.

Only the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been approved so far. It requires two doses given about three weeks apart.

The EU’s health regulator will decide on whether to recommend authorizing the vaccine produced by US biotech firm Moderna by January 6.

In total, the EU has recorded more than 336,000 COVID-19 related deaths. — dpa