Uzbek nationals can cast ballots in Muscat

Uzbek nationals living in the Sultanate can cast their ballots for the parliament elections to be held on December 22, at the Uzbek Embassy in Muscat.

This was said by Anvar Abdukhalimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate, who said that as many as 55 polling stations are opened at the diplomatic missions of the Republic in 38 countries of the world.

“Uzbek nationals living in the Sultanate can cast their ballots to the Parliament elections to be held on December 22 at the embassy premises in Muscat. Voting facility in Oman is arranged for the first time and its the 28th such facility across the world,” Anvar said.

He added that this is based on the decision of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, and can be done on the day of the election to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan.

According to the information from the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Muscat, more than 700 international observers from 50 countries will arrive in Uzbekistan. The OSCE / ODIHR, in turn, is planning to send about 300 people who will visit all regions of the country and communicate with the representatives of five political parties participating in the elections.

Related