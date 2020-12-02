UTAS Salalah conducts online Academic Advising workshop

STAFF REPORTER

SALALAH, Dec 2

The Mass Communication Department at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Salalah organised an online workshop on academic advising on for Mass Communication faculty members of Salalah and Nizwa campuses.

The workshop entitled ‘The importance of academic advising’ was led by Muna al Shahri, Mass Communication faculty member and a member of the UTAS Academic Advising Committee.

Dr Nawal Salah El-Din, Head of the Mass Communication Department, UTAS Salalah and Dr Vandana Jyotirmayee, Mass Communication Programme Director, were also present during the workshop.

In her inaugural address, Dr Nawal said, “Academic advising is a high priority area of the department and such workshops are part of its ongoing operational plan.”

Dr Vandana, who coordinated the event, highlighted the importance of academic advising in achieving departmental objectives and ensuring student satisfaction.

During the workshop, Muna al Shahri detailed the important aspects of academic advising such as academic advising policy, roles and responsibilities of academic advisers, study plans and reading student transcripts.

The workshop also elaborated on various treatment plans and remedial measures to improve the academic performance of probationary students besides highlighting the responsibilities of the Academic Advising Coordinator, especially in following up the advising process in consultation with the heads of academic departments.

The discussion session at the end of the workshop was noted by the active participation of faculty members who said the programme was beneficial in gaining an insight into the academic advising procedures by way of the mutual exchange of their knowledge and experience.

The workshop comes as part of the academic cooperation among the Mass Communication fraternity of Salalah and Nizwa campuses of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

