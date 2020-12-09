Local 

UTAS, education ministry, PDO sign cooperation agreement

Muscat: The University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS), the Ministry of Education and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on Wednesday signed education and scholarship cooperation agreement.

The agreement stipulates the funding of 50 grants for holders of general education diploma in the academic year (2019/2020) at UTAS in Al Rustaq at a cost of RO 500,000.

These grants come within the joint cooperation between UTAS, the Ministry of Education and the private sector to implement the Omanization program. The programme aims to qualify the citizens in remote villages in various governorates of the Sultanate to study educational specializations to Omanize teaching jobs in those villages. –ONA

 

