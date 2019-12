MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and Oman Dates Production and Packing Company on Tuesday signed a contract to grant the company a plot of land of over 100,000 square metres in Al Ruwais in the Wilayat of Barka.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Salah bin Hilal al Ma’awali, Board Chairman of Oman Dates Production and Packing Company.

Dr Al Bakri said the Al Ruwais site is vital and key logistics sites and have been allocated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to be the headquarters of the main factory for the production and packing of dates.

Salah bin Hilal al Ma’awali, Board Chairman of Oman Dates Production and Packing Company, said the company will be one of the leading companies in the field of date production with a capacity of up to 30,000 tonnes per year during the initial stage and will reach the final stage to 80,000 tonnes per year.

He added that the company will hire in the first stage 480 employees and that it has 6 collection centres covering 95 per cent of the palm-planted agricultural areas in the Sultanate.

He pointed out that the company seeks to promote the Sultanate as the best producer of dates and that the quality of Omani dates according to specifications and standards is one of the finest international dates with up to 250 varieties, which represent an add value for the Sultanate and the introduction of new products. He added that the company will provide Omani dates in a modern way and it will follow the latest methods in the marketing process to highlight the Omani product.

— ONA

