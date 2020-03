LOS ANGELES: The US Golf Association has cancelled its first two amateur championships of 2020 in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The US Women’s Amateur Four-Ball championship was scheduled for April 25-29 at Quail Creek in Naples, Florida.

The US Amateur Four-Ball was scheduled for May 23-27 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Neither will be played this year, the USGA said in a statement released on Tuesday. The USGA said it would follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people.

The CDC on Sunday said such events should be put on hold for eight weeks. Both of the cancelled tournaments would have required qualifying rounds.

The USGA has cancelled the first stage of US Open qualifying, which was scheduled to be held at 109 sites beginning on April 27.

Qualifying for the US Women’s Open has also been cancelled.

The USGA said it would “look to redesign qualifying going forward as events unfold.”

“We will continue to hold the dates for the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club and the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club,” the governing body said.

The US Women’s Open is scheduled for June 4-7 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, and the US Open is scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York. — AFP

