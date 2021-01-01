US weekly jobless claims fall for second straight week

WASHINGTON: The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell for a second straight week last week but remain elevated more than nine months into the health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, signalling a long recovery for the US job market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slid to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 for the week ended December 26, from 806,000 in the prior week, the Labour Department said on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 833,000 applications in the latest week. As of December 19, the number of people continuing to draw benefits under regular state unemployment insurance programmes declined to 5.219 million, the lowest since April, from 5.322 million the week before. The report also showed that as of mid-December, more than 19.5 million people were receiving some form of jobless aid, including from emergency measures recently extended by the latest coronavirus aid bill. Though initial jobless claims have dropped from a record 6.867 million in March, they have held persistently above their 665,000 peak hit during the 2007-09 Great Recession. — Reuters

