US values Sultanate’s role in enhancing region’s security

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting on behalf of the United States Government, expressed his best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and the Omani people on the occasion of 50th National Day of the Renaissance.

Pompeo commended the advanced level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He expressed his country’s appreciation for the Sultanate’s role in enhancing the stability of the region. He said that the United States looks for more partnership with Oman in economic and security fields in coming years under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

Pompeo also voiced gratitude for the assistance provided by Oman, under the directives of His Majesty the Sultan, to the United States last October, when the Sultanate felicitated the release of two American citizens held in Yemen. –ONA

